Two people taken to hospital after shooting in Killeen - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Two people taken to hospital after shooting in Killeen

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

Police are on the scene of a shooting in a Killeen neighborhood. 

Killeen police said the shooting happened on the 4400 block of Mattie Drive at 4:16 p.m. 

Officers found two victims, a man and a woman. Police said a verbal altercation in the parking lot led to the shooting. The woman was taken to Metroplex Hospital in stable condition and has since been transferred to Baylor Scott & White. The man was also taken to the hospital. 

The Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit is on the scene. 

No other details were released. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly