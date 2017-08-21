Two people taken to hospital after shooting in Killeen

Police are on the scene of a shooting in a Killeen neighborhood.

Killeen police said the shooting happened on the 4400 block of Mattie Drive at 4:16 p.m.

Officers found two victims, a man and a woman. Police said a verbal altercation in the parking lot led to the shooting. The woman was taken to Metroplex Hospital in stable condition and has since been transferred to Baylor Scott & White. The man was also taken to the hospital.

The Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit is on the scene.

No other details were released.

