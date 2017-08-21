Man arrested after two people were taken to hospital after shoot - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Man arrested after two people were taken to hospital after shooting in Killeen

The Killeen Police Department has arrested a man in connection to a shooting on Mattie Drive on Aug. 21. 

20-year-old Derrick Smith Jr. has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. 

Killeen police said the shooting happened on the 4400 block of Mattie Drive at 4:16 p.m. 

Officers found two victims, a man and a woman. Police said a verbal altercation in the parking lot led to the shooting. The woman was taken to Metroplex Hospital in stable condition and has since been transferred to Baylor Scott & White. The man was also taken to the hospital. 

