Parade scheduled to honor Lake Air Little League champions

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

A parade honoring the Lake Air Little League is taking place in Waco this Saturday. 

The championship parade will be in downtown Waco starting at 9 a.m. 

Team members and coaches are going to be escorted down Austin Avenue from 7th to 3rd Streets. After the procession. city officials will be holding a ceremony at Heritage Square. 

There will be several closures surrounding the parade route from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday. 

The softball team won the 2017 Little League Softball World Series Tournament in Portland, Oregon on Wednesday, Aug. 16. 

