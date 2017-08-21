Parade scheduled to honor Lake Air Little League champions

A parade honoring the Lake Air Little League is taking place in Waco this Saturday.

The championship parade will be in downtown Waco starting at 9 a.m.

Team members and coaches are going to be escorted down Austin Avenue from 7th to 3rd Streets. After the procession. city officials will be holding a ceremony at Heritage Square.

There will be several closures surrounding the parade route from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The softball team won the 2017 Little League Softball World Series Tournament in Portland, Oregon on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

