UMHB women's basketball adds Niya Johnson as assistant coach

Former Baylor University standout Niya Johnson has joined the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball program as assistant coach, Cru Head Coach Mark Morefield announced on Monday (August 21st). Johnson joins the coaching staff effectively immediately.

Johnson was a four-year All-Big XII selection as the Lady Bears’ starting point guard and she earned All-American honors as a senior. She played for four Big XII Champions and four NCAA Tournament qualifiers at Baylor. Johnson finished her career as the conference’s all-time leader in assists and she also led the league in assists and assist-to-turnover ratio. Johnson set a Baylor single-game record with 16 assists against Oklahoma. She also played one season of professional basketball in Switzerland after closing out her Baylor career.

“Her playing experience at such a high level of college and professional basketball made her an attractive candidate,” Morefield said of Johnson. “But I was really impressed with her vision of what she can do to help our program and our individual players improve.”

Johnson graduated from Baylor University in May of 2016 with a degree in Health and Kinesiology. She is a native of Gainesville, Florida