Baylor's Wallace Guides Australia to World University Games Win

Baylor women’s basketball senior Kristy Wallace opened 2017 World University Games action with Australia’s Emerging Opals early Monday morning inside Hsinchu Municipal Gymnasium. Starting at guard, Wallace scored five points, pulled down two rebounds and distributed four assists to help Australia secure a 78-71 victory over Lithuania.

After trailing in the first quarter, the Aussies outscored Lithuania 26-16 in the second. The Emerging Opals led from there, charging ahead with a 10-point run to lead by as much as 18 points. Team Australia was dominant in the paint, outscoring Lithuania, 44-26, holding the rebounding edge, 44-30, and netting 18 second chance points. Turnovers allowed Lithuania to close the gap to eight points, as the squad forced 21 turnovers to produce 19 points.

Australia continues pool play in Group D against Argentina on Aug. 22, at 4:30 a.m. (CT) and is also scheduled to meet Russia at 11:30 p.m. (CT) on Aug. 22. Quarterfinals, semifinals and grand final action will follow on Aug. 25-28. Matchups will be determined by pool play results.