Two men arrested after troopers find pills, marijuana during traffic stop

Texas DPS arrested two people after finding Xanax pills, Hydrocodone and marijuana in their car during a traffic stop on Aug. 17.

At 9:55 p.m., a DPS trooper stopped a 2015 Chevrolet Impala for a speeding violation on I-45 in Leon County. During the traffic stop, the car was searched and DPS seized 53 pounds of Xanax pills and 13 pounds of Hydrocodone worth an estimated $540,000. A misdemeanor amount of marijuana was also discovered inside the car DPS said.

The driver was identified as 32-year-old Donald Chimaobi Okoro, of Katy, and the passenger was identified as 28-year-old Bobbie Clarence Hampton, of Round Rock.

Both Okoro and Hampton were arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

The case is still under investigation.

