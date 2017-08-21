KISD adds two new schools to the district to open this fall

Killeen ISD students have one week before school officially starts, but when it does some students will be stepping into a brand new school for the year.

The school year gives students and teachers an opportunity to set new goals, learn new skills and make new friends.

Alice Douse Elementary School is one addition to the district, where almost 800 students are expected to attend in the fall semester.

The school is named after Alice W. Douse, the first black female principal within the Killeen Independent School District. Pam Disher is the principal of the new school and she says it’s an honor to be a part of the legacy Mrs. Douse created.

“One of the things that are making this a really awesome experience is the involvement of the Douse family. We're just worthy of having the school named in her honor,” Disher said.

With Douse’s mission to inspire and educate, organizers of this campus plan to keep her academic legacy strong to meet the growing demands of the community.

“Families often look for that, they tell us before they move to an area, they look to see how that school performs academically and what that school offers for the students,” Disher said.

And this new school offers the latest technology in every classroom, skylight windows to promote natural lighting and innovative classroom layouts to ensure a conducive learning environment.

“The days of when I was in school pencil and paper and a chalkboard are long gone, so we won't reach today's learners using those techniques,” Disher said.

In addition to Alice Douse Elementary opening, Roy J. Smith Middle School will also open this semester.

There is a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for both schools on Saturday to kick off the start of the new year.

