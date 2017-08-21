Two people in the hospital after crash on Loop 363

Two drivers are in the hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Southeast Loop 363 in Temple on Monday morning.

Temple Fire and Rescue said the call was dispatched at 6:37 a.m. and the scene was cleared by 7:38 a.m.

Both drivers of the vehicles were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Temple police are investigating what caused the crash.

