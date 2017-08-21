National Senior Citizen Day in CTX

On August 19, 1988, President Ronald Reagan signed Proclamation 5847 declaring August 21 as National Senior Citizen Day.

The day was created in order to recognize and celebrate older people who have achieved much for our families, communities and county.

Here’s a list of deals and offers at all times for senior citizens around the county, all according to offers.com, a website dedicated to finding the best deals across the website headquartered in Austin.

These deals may vary by location.

AARP members also have access to more discounts. Those discounts can be found here.

Food:

Applebee’s: 10-15 percent off for seniors

Arby’s: 10 percent discount for seniors

Burger King: 10 percent discount for customers 65+

CiCi’s Pizza: 10 percent discount for guests 60+

Chick-fil-A: Free refillable drink

Chilis: 10 percent discount for guests 55+

Dairy Queen: 10 percent discount for seniors

Denny’s: Specials on senior meals for guest 55+

Einstein Bros Bagels: 10 percent off baker’s dozen for customers 60+

Fazoli’s $4 senior pasta with side salad for members for Fazoli’s 62+ on Wednesdays

Fuddruckers: 10 percent off senior platters for guests 55+

IHOP: Specials on senior meals for guests 55+

KFC: Free small drink with any meal for guests 55+

McDonald’s: Senior discount on coffee

Sonic: 10 percent discount or free beverage for guests 60+

Subway: 10 percent discount for guests 60+

Taco Bell: 5 percent discount and free beverage for customers 65+

Waffle House: 10 percent discount for guests 60+ on Mondays

Whataburger: Free drink with meal purchase for 55+

Retail:

Banana Republic: Up to 10 percent off for customers 50+

Bealls: 15 percent off every Tuesday

Belk: 15 percent off for seniors the first Tuesday of every month

Goodwill: 10 percent off for seniors one day a week, varies by location

Kohls: 15 percent off on Wednesdays for 60+

Marshalls: 10 percent off for seniors on Tuesdays

Ross: 10 percent off for seniors on Tuesdays

T.J. Maxx: 10 percent off on Tuesdays, varies by location

Walgreens: 20 percent off for seniors once a month 55+ with a Balance Reward card

Travel:

Alaska Airlines: 10 percent off for travelers 62+

American Airlines: Special rates for travelers 65+ in select domestic markets

Amtrak: 15 percent off train bookings for passengers 62_

Best Western: 10 percent off for guest 55+

Comfort Inn: 10 percent off for guests 60+ with advance reservation

Crowne Plaza: 10 percent off for senior travelers

Econo Lodge: 10 percent off for guests 60+ with advance reservation

E-Z Rent-A-Car: 10 percent off rentals for drivers 50+

Greyhound: Five percent off fares for passengers 62+

Holiday Inn: Discounted rates for guests 62+

Homewood Suites: Up to 10 percent off any booking for senior citizens

Hyatt: Up to 50 percent off daily rates for seniors

Marriott: 15 percent off room rates for guests 62+

Motel 6: 10 percent off guests 60+

OneTravel: Up to $15 off senior airfares

Quality Inn: 10 percent off hotel stays for seniors

Red Roof Inn: 10 percent off seniors

Southwest Airlines: Special rates for travelers 65+

United Airlines: Special rates for travelers 65+

Wingate Hotels: Up to 10 percent off hotel bookings for seniors

Entertainment:

AMC Theaters: Discounted tickets for seniors 60+

Landmark Theatres: Up to 30 percent off tickets for guests 62+

National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands: $10 lifetime pass for U.S. citizens or permanent residents 62+

Regal Cinemas: Up to 30 percent off tickets for guests 60+

Miscellaneous:

AT&T Wireless: $29.99/month AT&T Senior Nation plan for customers 65+

Great Clips: $1 - $3 off haircuts

