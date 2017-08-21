Police investigating overnight robbery at an Exxon in College Station

College Station police are investigating an aggravated robbery at an Exxon Express on Monday morning.

At 3:55 a.m., officers were called to the 1800 Harvey Mitchell Pkwy location when a clerk reported two men wearing masks entered the store and demanded money and property. One man was armed with a pistol.

No one was hurt in this incident and there were no customers or other employees in the store at the time, police said.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.

