Police investigating after 60-year-old woman dies in hit-and-run

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Waco police are investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle early Monday morning. Police said that the vehicle fled the scene. 

The victim has been identified as 60-year-old Cheryle Small. 

Police said they received a call about 3:15 a.m. about a man down near Harlem Avenue and Hood Street. 

Police blocked off the area while they investigated and cleared the scene at about 5:55 a.m. 

Police said that there were no reported witnesses to this crash. Anyone with information should call Waco police at 254-750-7500.  

