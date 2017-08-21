Police investigating after 60-year-old woman dies in hit-and-run

Waco police are investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle early Monday morning. Police said that the vehicle fled the scene.

The victim has been identified as 60-year-old Cheryle Small.

Police said they received a call about 3:15 a.m. about a man down near Harlem Avenue and Hood Street.

Police blocked off the area while they investigated and cleared the scene at about 5:55 a.m.

Police said that there were no reported witnesses to this crash. Anyone with information should call Waco police at 254-750-7500.

