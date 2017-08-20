Rapper 'Mystical' and Harker Heights woman wanted in alleged sexual assault

Rapper Michael Tyler 'Mystikal' and a Harker Heights woman are wanted for an alleged sexual assault.

26-year-old Averweone Holman from Killeen has been arrested for also being liked to the case.

Police are looking for 42-year-old Tenichia Wafford of Harker Heights in connection with the case.

Wafford allegedly tried to convince the victim to drop the charges against Mystikal and Holman.

The Shreveport Police Department said the assault happened Oct. 22, 2016, in downtown Shreveport.

Investigators reportedly collected evidence at the scene matching Mystikal and Holman.

U.S. Marshalls arrested Holman in Killeen on Friday. Police are still looking for Mystikal.

Warrants were secured for Mystikal and Holman for one count each of First Degree Rape. Bond was set at $2 million each.

Investigators say Wafford faces a charge of accessory after the fact to first-degree rape. Her bond is set at $200,000.00.

Anyone with information that could help investigators find Mystikal or Wafford is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

