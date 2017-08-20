Fundraiser to be held for injured paramedic struck by drunk driver

A fundraiser will be held for the injured ETMC paramedic that was hit by a drunk driver early Saturday morning.

The fundraiser will be held at the Bubba's 33 restaurant in Waco on Aug. 21 from 4 p.m. to midnight.

Bubba's 33 will donate fifteen percent of all food sales to the injured paramedic.

Bubba's 33 is located at 2601 S. Jack Kultgen Expressway.

The paramedic is currently in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Police: Drunk driver hits, pins ETMC paramedic between ambulance and car

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.