Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum hold 2nd annual art fair

The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum will be holding its second annual Transcontinental Art Fair this weekend.

The free event at the Mayborn Convention Center started Aug. 19 and features nearly seventy-five artists, both local and visiting.

The art exhibits range from oil and acrylic paintings to wood crafts and jewelry.

It's a fun family event with live music and concessions -- and all the proceeds help support the museum.

"We're raising funds that will go into children's programming, to restorations... all at the museum... and bringing new exhibits in." said Yvonne Lane with the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum.

The Transcontinental Art Fair will be open again Aug. 20 starting at eleven until four in the afternoon.

