Woman arrested for robbing fast food restaurant

The Madisonville Police Department said they arrested a woman that robbed a Subway restaurant.

On Aug. 19 at around 6 p.m., police received a call in the 3300 Block of East Main St.( Highway 21), a Subway for a robbery.

The suspect went into the Subway and demanded money from the employee.

The suspect identified as Jessica Davis from Houston left the scene northbound on I-45 Feeder Rd. and captured about 3 miles north of Madisonville.

A weapon has not been recovered.

Davis was booked into the Madison County Jail and has been charged with robbery.

Madisonville Police, DPS and Madison County Sheriff Office also assisted.

