Traffic Alert: Traffic backed up I-35 due to spill of 18-wheeler

The Waco Police Department said they are trying to clean up a fuel spill on the southbound lanes on I-35.

An 18-wheeler leaked diesel fuel from at least the Brazos River to S. Valley Mills Dr.

Drivers should use extra caution in the area and watch for responders performing the clean-up.

Portions of the roadway are slick due to the fuel.

