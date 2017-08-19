Traffic Alert: Traffic backed up I-35 due to spill of 18-wheeler - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Traffic Alert: Traffic backed up I-35 due to spill of 18-wheeler

(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The Waco Police Department said they are trying to clean up a fuel spill on the southbound lanes on I-35.

An 18-wheeler leaked diesel fuel from at least the Brazos River to S. Valley Mills Dr. 

Drivers should use extra caution in the area and watch for responders performing the clean-up.

Portions of the roadway are slick due to the fuel. 

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly