Bryan police investigating attempted aggravated robbery at gas station

The Bryan Police Department said they are investigating an attempted aggravated robbery at a gas station.

On Aug. 19 at around 1:45 a.m., officers responded to Raceway gas station located at 2105 E. WJB.

An unknown person wearing dark clothing with their face covered was armed with a firearm.

This person attempted to enter the Raceway but due to safety measures that Raceway has in place, the person was unable to make entry.

The suspect then fled the area on foot.

No one was injured during this attempt.

The Bryan Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 979-209-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS (8477).

