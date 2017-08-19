29-year-old woman found shot and killed at her home in Killeen identified

Killeen Police Department said they are investigating a homicide of a woman that was shot and killed in her home.

The woman has been identified as Brandi Jo Cadena.

On Saturday, Aug. 19 at around, 9:45 a.m. officers responded to a call on the 1100 block of Bacon Ranch Road in reference to a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, officers found the 29-year-old woman inside with gunshot wounds, she was unconscious and not breathing.

Justice of the peace Cladia Brown pronounced her dead at 10:34 a.m.

Family members of the victim said they went to her residence and found the victim had been shot and called 911.

An autopsy has been ordered.

This investigation is ongoing.

Killeen police ask if anyone knows anything about this incident to call the police.

