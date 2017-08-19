29-year-old woman found shot and killed at her home in Killeen

Killeen Police Department said they are investigating a homicide of a woman that was shot and killed in her home.

On Saturday, Aug. 19 at around, 9:45 a.m. officers responded to a call on the 1100 block of Bacon Ranch Rd in reference to a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, officers found the 29-year-old woman inside with gunshot wounds, she was unconscious and not breathing.

Justice of the peace Cladia Brown pronounced her dead at 10:34 a.m.

Family members of the victim said they went to her residence and found the victim had been shot and called 9/11.

An autopsy has been ordered.

This investigation is ongoing.

Killeen police ask if anyone knows anything about this incident to call the police.

