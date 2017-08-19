Police: Drunk driver hits, pins ETMC paramedic between ambulance and car

An ETMC paramedic is in critical condition after being hit by a drunk driver in Waco early Saturday morning.

Waco Police Department Sgt. Patrick Swanton said officers responded to a crash about 3:30 a.m. in the median near the intersection of Imperial Drive and Loop 340.

While working the crash, someone involved in the crash returned to the scene and requested medical attention, Swanton said.

ETMC personnel responded and treated the person involved in the crash.

As a paramedic was getting out of the ambulance, a drunk driver going north failed to stay in his lane and hit the paramedic, pinning him between the car and the ambulance, Swanton said.

The paramedic was taken to Scott & White Medical Center Hillcrest with life-threatening injuries.

As of 5:30 a.m., Swanton said the paramedic had been transferred to the surgical ICU.

"The plan is to stabilize his blood pressure and then perform exploratory surgery in an attempt to find an internal bleed," Swanton said.

Police arrested 36-year-old Alec Nava and charged him with intoxicated assault on a public servant and driving with an invalid license.

"The men and women of ETMC are an extremely valuable resource to our community, saving our citizens lives every day. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers as they deal with this line of duty injury," Swanton said.

Police did not release the paramedic's name.

