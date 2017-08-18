Baylor Soccer Cruises to 5-0 Win Over ULL in Season Opener

Baylor soccer (1-0) blew by Louisiana-Lafayette (0-1) in the team’s 2017 season opener, downing the Ragin’ Cajuns, 5-0, on Friday afternoon at Betty Lou Mays Field.

Showing complete and total dominance of ULL, ending the game with massive leads in shots (38-4), shots on goal (14-1), and corners (11-1).

Hannah Parrish made her debut in goal for the Bears, working a clean, 90 minute sheet to earn the shutout. Her only save came on a long-distance shot in the 87th minute that she easily corralled to preserve the shutout.

The Bears kept the ball in ULL territory for far and away the majority of the match, taking 11 shots before finally connecting on the 12th in the 27th minute.

Chelsea Jumratie took the corner for the Bears, launching a ball into the box that was punched through by Sarah King, giving the Bears the 1-0 advantage.

Just moments later in the 29th minute, another Jumratie corner sliced in, with Julie James putting the first BU touch on it. Bouncing out of the scrum towards the corner, Precious Akanyirige would net the goal, pushing the BU lead to two.

Continuing to bear down on the Ragin’ Cajuns, the Bears were back in the 37th minute. Jumratie connected on another corner with King, putting BU in complete control with a 3-0 lead.

Down inside of five minutes to go in the half in the 41st minute, Camryn Wendlandt passed a clean look into the box for Marissa Kinsey, who spun and drilled home the 15 yard shot, putting the Bears up 4-0 at half.

With head coach Paul Jobson rotating in 22 total players over the course of the match, the finishing rate on the attacks slowed slightly in the second half, but the Bears did connect on a late goal in the 88th minute.

Kennedy Brown took the ball down into the ULL attacking third, connecting with a strong shot from 25 yards out to ice the 5-0 victory for the Bears.

NOTES

*Baylor (38 shots) finished two shy of tying the program record for attempts in a single match.

* Julie James (12 shots) took the sixth most attempts by a single player in BU history, connecting on the assist in the first half.

*Sarah King scored the seventh and eighth goals of her career, her first two in the 2017 season.

*Marissa Kinsey, transitioning from the midfield to the forward position, scored the first goal in her collegiate career.

*Precious Akanyirige, actually moving back to defender from the forward/midfield position, pushed across the eighth goal of her BU career.

*Kennedy Brown, who had only taken one shot in her previous two seasons at Baylor, connected with her first career goal and finished with four total shots, two on goal.

*Camryn Wendlandt, making her debut with the Bears after transferring from San Diego State, notched her first point with the Bears with the first half assist.

*Chelsea Jumratie made a spectacular debut for the Baylor squad, connecting for corner kick assists on three of Baylor’s four first half goals.

*Six Bears made their debuts in Baylor uniforms, including transfers Tanner Kaplan and Camryn Wendlandt, returning redshirt sophomore Hannah Parrish, as well as freshmen Emily Bunnell, Chelsea Jumratie, and Sarah Bevington.

STAT OF THE MATCH

86:33 – the time passed before ULL managed a shot on goal, with the stingy Baylor defense flexing an especially dominating effort in the victory.

QUOTES OF THE MATCH

“Sarah is going to be a big contributor as a back for us and she definitely did that today. One person who doesn’t show up on the stat sheet but was probably our best player was Aline De Lima. She dictated the game today. She’s either going to score goals, create opportunities, or draw attention. I thought she created a ton of opportunities for us today. She’s a special player, she’s quick. Chelsea has a great left foot. She puts the ball just where we can get to it and it gives us great opportunities to score goals. She’s a freshman and is just getting used to being in America, she’s from England. She set the girls up to be successful, so she did a great job.” – Baylor head coach Paul Jobson

“We’re always attacking. We play defender, but we’re always trying to put the ball in the back of the net. In the past we’ve been a really defensive team, but I think with the new system we’re using we’re going to score more and start getting more players into the attack, especially where the outside mids and outside defenders were playing and getting numbers up. I think we’ll see a lot more goals this year.” – Baylor junior Sarah King

“I think we did well in the preseason because we’re a team that can compete in the air, especially with some of the personnel we have. I think trying to come out in your debut of the season and trying to make an impact and gelling with the girls is so important. They like to compete and I think I chose the right university.” - Baylor freshman Chelsea Jumratie

WHAT’S NEXT

Baylor hosts Wyoming on Sunday, Aug. 20, at 6 p.m. to close out the opening weekend of competition.