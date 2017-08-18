Police on scene of stabbing in Waco, victim in serious condition

Waco police are on the scene of a stabbing in Waco.

The incident happened at Highland Cove Apartments located at 4372 Lake Shore Drive.

Police said people in the apartment said a verbal argument escalated to the stabbing. The witnesses say alcohol was involved. The victim suffered several stab wounds. One person is in police custody with aggravated assault charges.

The victim is at a local hospital in serious condition.

Copyright 2017K KXXV. All rights reserved.