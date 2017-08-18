Man arrested for stabbing man at an apartment over deflated mattress

Waco police responded to a stabbing in Waco.

The incident happened at Highland Cove Apartments located at 4372 Lake Shore Drive on Aug. 19 at around 8:00 p.m.

Police said people in the apartment said a verbal argument escalated to the stabbing.

Sgt. Swanton said the fight started between 27-year-old James Hernandez and Lazaro Pena over a deflated mattress in the apartment.

Lazaro's brother, 30-year-old Pedro Pena, became involved and stabbed Hernandez during the altercation.

Police said Hernandez was stabbed multiple times by the suspect, Pedro Pena. The victim fled the attack and was located several buildings away from the initial attack scene.

Both the victim and the second victim, Lazaro were taken to Baylor Scott and White for their injuries.

Lazaro was taken to the hospital for facial injuries he suffered during the fight.

Their conditions are unknown.

Pedro Pena was arrested for aggravated assault and booked into the county jail.

Copyright 2017K KXXV. All rights reserved.