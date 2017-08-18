Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old Midland boy

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old boy from Midland.

The Department of Public Safety said that Caleb Tondre was last seen wearing a lime green "Gap" shirt, khaki pants and red Jordan shoes. The 4-year-old is 3 feet tall and weights about 45 pounds.

Police believe that Christopher Allen Tondre, 36, is connected to Caleb's abduction. Christopher is 36, 5-foot-9-inches and weighs 175 pounds. He has a tribal tattoo on his left arm.

The suspect drives a blue, 2005 Kia Optima with Texas license plate number HBS5560 with a New England Patriots sticker located on the back window.

Call police immediately if you have any information. Police believe that Caleb is in immediate danger.

