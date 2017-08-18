Boil water issued for Bell County communities

A boil water notice has been issued for several Bell County communities.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issued a boil water notice for the communities of Zabcikville, Seaton, Ratibor, Red Ranger, Leedale, Cyclone, Ocker, Barclay, Oscar, Stringtown and surrounding areas.

Officials will notify residents when the boil water notice is lifted.

