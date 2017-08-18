UMHB Preseason Favorite in Football

Baylor soccer (1-0) blew by Louisiana-Lafayette (0-1) in the team’s 2017 season opener, downing the Ragin’ Cajuns, 5-0, on Friday afternoon at Betty Lou Mays Field.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team celebrated its selection as the favorite to win another American Southwest Conference championship by going through the first full-team, full pads practice of fall camp on Friday morning (August 18th).
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor football team is picked to win the American Southwest Conference Championship in the league's 2017 Preseason Coaches and Media Poll, making it 15 straight years for UMHB to be the choice to win the league.
The dream season for the Lake Air Little League All-Stars continues in Portland.
