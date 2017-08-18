Health district issues control order on hotel due to risk of Legionnaire's Disease

The Waco McLennan County Public Health District has issued a control order on a Lacy Lakeview hotel due to a risk of Legionnaire's Disease.

The health district issued the order on the Fairfield Inn and Suites Waco North located on 4257 North IH-35.

The health district and the Texas Department of State Health Services is requiring the hotel to hire consultants to assist with the development and implementation of a water maintenance plan, maintain water temperatures at 140 degrees and notify all guests of the risk of contracting the disease.

There have been four reported cases of guests with Legionnaire's Disease who have stayed at the hotel since October 2016.

The latest case was on Aug. 17.

The disease is a form of pneumonia caused by a bacteria. The infection is caused by breathing in mist or vapor containing the bacteria.

Symptoms include high fever, chills, cough, fatigue, muscle aches and headaches beginning two to fourteen days after exposure.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.