Driver extricated after 2 vehicle accident in Temple

The Temple Fire Department said they assisted to a two vehicle crash in Temple.

The accident happened at S. 31st St and Azalea Dr. at around 3:07 p.m.

The driver of a Chevrolet Impala was extricated after a car which was on its side after the crash.

Both drivers were transported to Scott and White Medical Center for evaluation.

Temple Police are investigating the crash.

