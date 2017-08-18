Avoid area: Downed power lines cause traffic delays - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

Waco police are asking motorists to avoid the area after a minor crash left downed power and telephone lines. 

Police said the accident happened at 17th and 18th Street at Wood Avenue. 

Police said the power company has been notified, but there is no estimated time of when the lines will be repaired or when traffic will be back to normal. 

