Police: One car crashes into building after two vehicle crash

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

Police are investigating a two vehicle crash where one vehicle struck the side of a building. 

Temple Fire & Rescue said that the accident happened at the intersection of S. 31st Street and West Avenue M. 

One of the vehicles struck the side of a building, breaking the window and causing small damage to the interior wall. 

Three people were involved and no injuries were reported. 

