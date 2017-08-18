Sheriff's office investigating church vandalism

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the burglary and vandalism of Willow Grove Baptist Church in Speegleville.

Pastor Kenneth McNeil said he noticed a lock missing from a side door the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 9.

“It’s a day I’ll never forget,” McNeil said.

McNeil said he cautiously went into the church building to find stains on the carpet, papers all over the office floor and the words “Trump,” “Satan” and a swastika written on the fellowship hall floor.

Over one hundred people gathered on Monday to help the church clean up the mess.

McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said they are investigating the incident as destruction of property and burglary of building.

“We are taking this very seriously,” McNamara said. “We’re not going to let up. This type of activity will not be tolerated.”

The Sheriff’s office has contacted the FBI and the FBI said they will assist them in the investigation if that’s needed.

