Copperas Cove police looking for vehicle burglary suspects

The Copperas Cove Police Department said they are looking for two suspects that are suspected to of stealing a vehicle.

The burglary happened on June 19 in the Gold's Gym parking lot located at 249 Robert Griffin III Blvd.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you know anything about the incident you are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111.

