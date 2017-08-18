Waco ISD students prepare to view solar eclipse

The Waco Independent School District said students will be able to view the eclipse.

Waco ISD students will be in school during the time of the eclipse and educators said they will take full advantage of the rare event and will make it a learning experience for students in the 5th and 8th grade at designed high school classes.

Campuses will have the discretion to invite additional classes to view the eclipse as time and resources permit.

All students will be required to wear eclipse-safe viewing glasses purchased by Waco ISD, which was approved by NASA.

Students will not be permitted to look at the sun or partially eclipsed sun through cameras, telescopes, binoculars, or other optical devices.

As additional measures, students will be kept inside during the day until the planned solar school observation.

If any parents do not wish to for their kids to participate in the solar eclipse observation should contact their student's campus administrator.

