Waco VA hosts mental health summit

The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System is hosting the VA Community Mental Health Summit on Friday.

The purpose of the event is to increase awareness of services and access to VA and community-based services.

Some of the topics that will be discussed include the Veteran's Justice Outreach Program and Military Sex Trauma.

There will be another summit at the Temple VA on Sept. 7. 

