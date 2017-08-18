Streets in Killeen to be closed for maintenance - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Streets in Killeen to be closed for maintenance

KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

Several streets in Killeen will be closed due to maintenance. 

The work will begin on Monday, Aug. 21.

The following are the streets being affected by the road maintenance.

  • Aug. 21- Littel Rock Dr from Elms Road to Stan Schlueter Loop 
  • Aug. 21- Golden Gate Dr from 4709 Golden Gate to Bridgewood Dr. 
  • Aug. 22- Meadow Dr from CTE to Alta Vista Dr
  • Aug. 22- Becker Dr from Zephyr Rd to Illinois Ave
  • Aug. 23- Hitchrock Dr from Elms Rd to Stan Schlueter Loop
  • Aug. 23- Golden Gate from Clear Rd to 5002 Golden Gate
  • Aug. 24- Tripp Trail from Sherman Dr to Westcliff Rd
  • Aug. 24- Meadow Dr from Alta Vista to Leader Dr.
  • Aug. 24- Searcy Dr from Terrace Dr to Doris Dr
  • Aug. 25- Glenwood Dr. from Teal Dr to Rosewood Dr

Work will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Traffic will be routed around the work zone during those times. 

