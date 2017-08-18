Streets in Killeen to be closed for maintenance

Several streets in Killeen will be closed due to maintenance.

The work will begin on Monday, Aug. 21.

The following are the streets being affected by the road maintenance.

Aug. 21- Littel Rock Dr from Elms Road to Stan Schlueter Loop

Aug. 21- Golden Gate Dr from 4709 Golden Gate to Bridgewood Dr.

Aug. 22- Meadow Dr from CTE to Alta Vista Dr

Aug. 22- Becker Dr from Zephyr Rd to Illinois Ave

Aug. 23- Hitchrock Dr from Elms Rd to Stan Schlueter Loop

Aug. 23- Golden Gate from Clear Rd to 5002 Golden Gate

Aug. 24- Tripp Trail from Sherman Dr to Westcliff Rd

Aug. 24- Meadow Dr from Alta Vista to Leader Dr.

Aug. 24- Searcy Dr from Terrace Dr to Doris Dr

Aug. 25- Glenwood Dr. from Teal Dr to Rosewood Dr

Work will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Traffic will be routed around the work zone during those times.

