Audits ordered after Falls County tax assessor collector resigned

There will be two audits for Falls County after its tax assessor collector resigned unexpectedly in July.

Falls County Judge Jay Elliott said that is standard procedure when that happens.

He said Falls County Tax Assessor-Collector Diane Michalk resigned July 28 and then the Chief Deputy Kari Rae quit.

Judge Elliott said Michalk told him she prayed a lot about her decision and needed to leave because the stress was getting to be too much.

The county, however, was not down two employees for long.

Judge Elliott said they found Kayci Nehring to replace Michalk.

That's not always easy, he said, because the person has to own $200,000 worth of property and be able to start right away so the tax office doesn't have to close.

"That's why we didn't go for an extended interview process because we had to get somebody quickly to be able to do it and get the bond and go so we wouldn't miss especially during budget time and that stuff," Elliott said.

The state will pay for one audit, and the county will pay for the other, which Judge Elliott said could cost up to $4,000.

Judge Elliott said the audits have not started yet and he does not know how long they will take.

