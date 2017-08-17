Central Texas Confederate monuments stay in place amid national debate

With cities across the country debating removing Confederate monuments and statues from government property, such monuments in Central Texas aren't stirring up controversy.

The Southern Poverty Law Center mapped out all of the Confederate monuments across the country. The SPLC identified four in Central Texas.

You'll find Confederate monuments on the county courthouse grounds in Georgetown, Goldthwaite, Hillsboro and Corsicana.

The SPLC also points out Fort Hood, because the Army post is named after Confederate General John Bell Hood. The Army has said that it does not have plans on renaming any of its facilities because of ties to the Confederacy.

