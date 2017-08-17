Welcome home celebration to be held for Lake Air Little League

A welcome home celebration is expected to take place to celebrate the win of the Lake Air All- Stars softball team that won the 2017 Little League Softball World Series Championship.

The team is expected to arrive at the Lake Air Little League Complex Aug. 17 at around 7:45 p.m.

The public is invited to attend.

The Lake Air All Stars team won the 2017 Little League World Series with a 7-2 win over North Carolina on Aug. 16.

READ MORE: Lake Air All-Stars win Little League World Series championship

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.