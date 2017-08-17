Baylor students Welcome Week officially begins

Students at Baylor University are gearing up for their school year this week. Welcome Week is officially underway there as thousands of new students get adjusted to the campus culture.

Students can expect to see around 3,000 new students on campus with them. That's how many are expected to move on campus this year.

And the move-in process started just in time for the Welcome Week activities.

Organizers said in addition to the new student enrolled, there's around 400 upper classmen students volunteering to help the new students get acclimated.

Most of the activities during the week are traditional and have been around since the late 80's. However, there is one new activity the assistant director Tripp Purks said the faculty is most excited about. This newest event now a part of the welcome week tradition is called festival at the fountain, which officially kicks off the start to welcome week.

"It's actually taking place right outside this building on 5th street and right in front of the Rosenbalm Fountain Plaza. We'll have local Waco vendors that are bringing in different types of desserts for people to sample, it's really just a come one come all everybody be together event to really kick off the beginning of Welcome Week," Purks said.

The students are expected to be all moved in by Thursday afternoon. Then there will be a series of traditional events throughout the rest of the week until the start of class.

