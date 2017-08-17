Shania Twain tour coming to Texas in 2018

A country music star will be making her way to Texas next summer.

Shania Twain will be performing in Dallas and Austin early June of 2018.

Twain will perform at Dallas on June 6, 2018, and in Austin on June 7, 2018.

Prices range from $29.95 to $149.95, plus applicable fees.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Aug. 25, 2017, at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets at ticketmaster.com.

