Boil water notice issued for Woodway

A growing number of business leaders on the councils had openly criticized his remarks laying blame for the violence at a white supremacist rally on "both sides."
A second attack near Barcelona has been foiled, police said early Friday morning. A terrorist attack in Barcelona on Thursday took the lives of at least 13 and left 100 injured.
There will be two audits for Falls County after its tax assessor collector resigned unexpectedly in July.
With cities across the country debating removing Confederate monuments and statues from government property, such monuments in Central Texas aren't stirring up controversy.
The city of Woodway has issued a water boil notice due to low disinfection residuals.
