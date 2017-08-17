Boil water notice issued for Woodway

The city of Woodway has issued a water boil notice due to low disinfection residuals.

All residents are asked to boil their water prior to consumption, such as washing hands/face, brushing teeth and drinking.

The city of Woodway will notify when it is no longer necessary to boil water.

If you have any questions concerning this matter you may contact 254-772-4050.

