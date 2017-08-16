Superseding indictments handed down for three Twin Peaks bikers

The McLennan County Grand Jury returned superseding indictments against three bikers involved in the Twin Peaks biker shootout.

According to court documents, Matthew Clendennan, 32, Thomas Landers, 61, and Cody Ledbetter, 28, were each indicted on Wednesday for one count of engaging in organized criminal activity with the underlying offense of murder and one count of engaging in organized criminal activity with an underlying offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

All three were originally indicted for engaging in organized criminal activity after the Twin Peaks shootout that left nine dead and dozens injured on May 17, 2015.

“We sincerely appreciate this grand jury’s careful consideration of the evidence in these cases,” McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna said.

Clendennan, Landers, and Ledbetter are set for trial in the next few months.

