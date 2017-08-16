Man arrested for killing 16-year-old in hit and run in Taylor

The Thrall Police Department said they have arrested a man that killed a 16-year-old in a hit and run.

Taylor Police Department and the Texas Rangers and in consultation with the Williamson County District Attorney Office obtained the arrest warrant for 21-year-old Missael Padilla Lopez of Taylor.

Lopez was driving a 1995 Red GMC Pick-up truck that struck 16-year-old Sharonda Barrett and Darina Mitchell on Aug. 5 in Taylor.

According to Thrall police, Lopez intentionally failed to stop and left the scene.

The pair was walking westbound along Old Thorndale Road when they were struck by a vehicle that left the scene.

The investigation showed that a 1995 red GMC pickup truck was likely the vehicle that struck and killed Barrett.

Lopez has been charged with Accident Involving Personal Injury or Death.

Lopez was arrested by Taylor Police Detectives and the Texas Rangers at a job site in Austin.

Copyright 2017 KXXV. All rights reserved.