Here's what to do in Central Texas this weekend

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) -

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are a few ideas! 

FRIDAY

Geekfest 2017 - Killeen 
Aug. 18 - 20 - CTC Killeen 

Discover Dome - Bryan 
10:30 a.m. - The Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley 

All Day Doggie Play Date - Waco 
11 a.m. - Pura Vida Paddle 

Live Music: Blessed Union of Blues - Killeen 
6 p.m. - Stillhouse Wine Room 

Live at La Fiesta: Brian Brown - Waco 
7:30 p.m. - La Fiesta Restaurant and Cantina

Murder at the 80's Prom - Waco 
7:30 p.m. - Brazos Theatre 

Lilly Milford - Temple 
8 p.m. - O'Brien's Irish Pub 

DW Blues Band Duo - Waco 
8 p.m. - BSR Cable Park 

SATURDAY

Geekfest 5K Fun Run/Walk - Killeen 
7:30 a.m. - CTC Geekfest 

Harvest Festival - Bryan 
8 a.m. - Messina Hof Winery & Resort 

Horseman's Market Day - Bryan 
8 a.m. - Brazos County Expo 

Battle on the Brazos Dragon Boat Festival 
9 a.m. - McLane Stadium Waco 

Temple Transcontinental Art Fair 
10 a.m. - Mayborn Convention Center

All the Brunch-y Things - Waco 
11 a.m. - Waco 52 Pop-Up Gallery 

Second Annual National Potato Day - Bryan 
11 a.m. - Baked or Fried 

Clear the Shelters! - Bryan 
11 a.m. - Bryan Animal Center

Meet the Bears - Waco 
2:30 p.m. - McLane Stadium at Baylor 

50th Anniversary Celebration - Temple 
7 p.m. - Temple Civic Theatre 

Live at La Fiesta: Jackson Anderson - Waco
7:30 p.m. - La Fiesta 

SUNDAY

Gears and Beers - Killeen 
9 a.m. - Joker's Icehouse Bar and Grill 

Sunday Champagne Brunch - Killeen 
11 a.m. - Stillhouse Wine Room 

Cult Classic Film: Back to the Future - Bryan 
2 p.m. - Grand Stafford Theater 

Donna Beckham "For the Hell of It" - Waco 
5 p.m. - Waco Hippodrome 

Mic Check Poetry - Bryan 
8:30 p.m. - Mic Check Poetry 

