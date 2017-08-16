Here's what to do in Central Texas this weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are a few ideas!

FRIDAY

Geekfest 2017 - Killeen

Aug. 18 - 20 - CTC Killeen

Discover Dome - Bryan

10:30 a.m. - The Children's Museum of the Brazos Valley

All Day Doggie Play Date - Waco

11 a.m. - Pura Vida Paddle

Live Music: Blessed Union of Blues - Killeen

6 p.m. - Stillhouse Wine Room

Live at La Fiesta: Brian Brown - Waco

7:30 p.m. - La Fiesta Restaurant and Cantina

Murder at the 80's Prom - Waco

7:30 p.m. - Brazos Theatre

Lilly Milford - Temple

8 p.m. - O'Brien's Irish Pub

DW Blues Band Duo - Waco

8 p.m. - BSR Cable Park

SATURDAY

Geekfest 5K Fun Run/Walk - Killeen

7:30 a.m. - CTC Geekfest

Harvest Festival - Bryan

8 a.m. - Messina Hof Winery & Resort

Horseman's Market Day - Bryan

8 a.m. - Brazos County Expo

Battle on the Brazos Dragon Boat Festival

9 a.m. - McLane Stadium Waco

Temple Transcontinental Art Fair

10 a.m. - Mayborn Convention Center

All the Brunch-y Things - Waco

11 a.m. - Waco 52 Pop-Up Gallery

Second Annual National Potato Day - Bryan

11 a.m. - Baked or Fried

Clear the Shelters! - Bryan

11 a.m. - Bryan Animal Center

Meet the Bears - Waco

2:30 p.m. - McLane Stadium at Baylor

50th Anniversary Celebration - Temple

7 p.m. - Temple Civic Theatre

Live at La Fiesta: Jackson Anderson - Waco

7:30 p.m. - La Fiesta

SUNDAY

Gears and Beers - Killeen

9 a.m. - Joker's Icehouse Bar and Grill

Sunday Champagne Brunch - Killeen

11 a.m. - Stillhouse Wine Room

Cult Classic Film: Back to the Future - Bryan

2 p.m. - Grand Stafford Theater

Donna Beckham "For the Hell of It" - Waco

5 p.m. - Waco Hippodrome

Mic Check Poetry - Bryan

8:30 p.m. - Mic Check Poetry