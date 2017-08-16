Former Irving ISD employee accused of sexually assault CTX boys in the 1990s

WARNING, THIS STORY CONTAINS DETAILS THAT COULD BE CONSIDERED GRAPHIC

A former Texas instructional technology specialist is in jail after allegations of sexual abuse came to light decades after the incidents. An instructional technology specialist coaches and trains teachers on the technology used in the district.

Complaints filed against Shawn Douglas Risener, 46, stated that he sexually assaulted and abused two boys in 1993 and 1994.

According to the complaints filed within McLennan County, a sexual abuse case was forwarded to a McLennan County detective from Irving. The victim, now 38, had claimed that Risener had sexually assaulted him at a home in McGregor when he was between the ages of 14 and 16.

This victim said there had been another victim of Risener's as well. The second victim told the detective that Risener had sexually abused him when he was between the ages of 12 and 13.

The complaint also said that Risener had told religious associates that he had sexual contact with the victim.

During the investigation, it was found that Risener had touched the victims' penises and had the victims touch his penis. The complaint also said that Risener had put his penis in one of the victim's mouth.

Chief Deputy Kilcrease with the McLennan County Sheriff's Office said that one of the incidents happened at a religious camp in Oklahoma. Kilcrease added that Risener had lured the teens with games.

The Irving area man is charged with two counts of indecency with a child, one count of sexual assault of a child. Risener turned himself in Monday and is being held on a $30,000 bond.

"There are other victims out there," said Kilcrease.

The sheriff's office is working alongside law enforcement in Oklahoma where they believe there could be at least one assault victim.

Risener has not been indicted and resigned from Irving ISD in June 2017. Risener was also the former dean of students at Singley Academy in Irving.

The case is still under investigation. According to the TEA, Risener's teaching certificate is currently under review.

