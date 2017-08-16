Bellmead officers hospitalized after being exposed to substance possibly used to make meth

Three local officers were taken to the hospital after coming in contact with a substance possibly used to make meth.

Sgt. Kory Martin said that the officers responded to a theft call at the Walmart located at 1521 N. Interstate 35.

Theft suspect Andrew Harrison, 30, fled the store and tried to evade police with his vehicle.

Martin said that Harrison pulled over after being told by his passenger Rachel Munoz, 29, to do so.

Harrison was arrested and charged with theft, evading arrest and driving with an invalid license. Munoz was arrested on previous warrants out for her arrest.

Harrison is being held on a $11,000 bond. Munoz is being held on a $5,000 bond.

While searching the car, Martin said police found several items they believed to have been stolen.

Police then found a jar containing crystallized substance. Martin said when officers tested the substance, they became ill. Police believe that the officers became ill because of strong fumes released after opening the jar.

Martin said that the substance is possibly a substance used to make meth.

Martin said that they had also recovered property and are determining if it was stolen.

All three officers were released from the hospital. One of the three officers returned to work.

