Bell County Health District asks parents to vaccine kids for back to school

The Bell County Public Health District is reminding parents to properly immunize their kids for back to school.

The public health district said vaccines prevent diseases such as pertussis, chickenpox, mumps, and measles.

Health officials said vaccines provide immunity for children or severe side effects from the disease itself.

The Bell County Public Health District said returning to school is the best time to prevent the spread of illness.

For more information visit the Bell County Public Health District services at www.bellcountyhealh.org or call at 254-773-4457.

