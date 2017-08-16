Madison County burn ban in effect - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Madison County burn ban in effect

MADISON COUNTY, TX

Madison County is currently under a burn ban.

Outdoor burning is prohibited for an undetermined amount of time.

County officials ask that extra caution is taken with any type of fire including cigarettes, cigars and cooking fires.

