Waco officer run over by vehicle now out of the hospital

Sgt. Patrick Swanton delivered an update on Officer Will Graeber status.

Officer Graeber was the Waco officer that was run ran over by Kerry Bradley, according to Waco police.

Officers said Bradley pinned officer Graeber with his SUV while being served a search warrant.

Officer Will Graeber writes:

"We wanted to share with everyone that we are home from the hospital and are beginning the process of outpatient recovery. We will never be able to properly give our thanks to everyone who supported us through this difficult time. We have been overwhelmed and humbled with all of the prayers, well-wishes, gifts, and support from this community. We are proud to call this community home, and I look forward to serving it for the rest of my career. We have been reminded time and again the positive spirit of all of you and the healing effect it has had on our family. To the staff of Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Hospital: We cannot thank you enough for your tireless devotion, not only to my care, but to the needs of my family and friends and the uplifting positive message of recovery." Officer Will Graeber and Family

Bradley family's said they are seeking answers about his death.

