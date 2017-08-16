Student files lawsuit against Texas A&M for gender bias on sexual misconduct investigation

A student has filed a lawsuit against Texas A&M University for violating Title IX and his rights to due process in a wrongful sexual assault investigation.

The student identified as John Doe said he was wrongfully accused of sexual conduct by a fellow student and suspended for over a year and dismissed from the University's Corps of Cadet.

Doe alleges TAMU failed to provide a fair and unbiased investigation. Doe also said the university went so far to conduct the investigation without his participation and was hospitalized for suffering "severe depression and anxiety."

Doe's lawyer claims the accuser received no sanctions during the course of disciplinary action.

